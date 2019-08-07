



Telling all. The Hills’ Spencer Pratt did not hold back his true feelings about Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter amid their split, as he revealed that he had known that their marriage was never officially legal.

“I can’t believe that Brody’s over here pretending he’s husband of the year — giving Speidi marriage advice — when he has never been legally married in the U.S. of A.,” Pratt, 35, said in a recap of The Hills: New Beginning’s latest episode for Cosmopolitan on Tuesday, August 6. “‘Oh, I’m Brody, I don’t like to party without my wife.’ Hold up, dude: Do you even have a wife? That’s not what I read on TMZ.”

Pratt then warned that he intended to go head-to-head with the newly split couple in the MTV series’ sophomore season, adding: “I swear to god I’m going to light these fools up on season 2. I’ve been out here trying to be nice, let everyone get their bearings, but I’m a Tasmanian Devil. The gloves are off now. Let’s go!”

As the “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcaster continued to elaborate on Jenner’s broken relationship, Pratt alleged the real reason the DJ’s marriage was never made legal in the States: the reality TV star claimed Jenner wanted to ensure Carter would not “have access” to his mother, Linda Thompson’s, money.

Jenner, 35, and Carter, 30, held an overseas wedding ceremony in Indonesia after getting engaged in 2016. Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, were not invited to attend the nuptials. This issue became a major story line in The Hills revival, ultimately causing a rift between Pratt and Jenner.

“I knew when I wasn’t invited to the wedding, it wasn’t a real wedding, because I know if Brody was legally getting married, he would have loved to have had me there Snapchatting the whole thing,” he said via Cosmopolitan.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, August 2, that Jenner and Carter had “decided to amicably separate.” Rep Scott Newman stated to Us that the duo still “love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Days after Us reported on the split, Jenner was spotted partying in Las Vegas after his DJ set with two brunette women at MGM Grand’s Hakkasan Nightclub on Saturday, August 3. “He arrived around 3 a.m. and hung out in the DJ booth drinking beer,” an onlooker told Us. “He had dinner there earlier in the night around 10:30, but the girls weren’t with him.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

