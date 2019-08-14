



Moving on! Miley Cyrus isn’t looking back after Us Weekly confirmed her split from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, is instead leaning on Kaitlynn Carter, who is also recently single after splitting from ex Brody Jenner.

“Her and Miley became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other,” a source exclusively tells Us.

The women were spotted vacationing together in Italy along with Cyrus’ big sister Brandi. In photos posted by Entertainment Tonight, the Disney alum wore a black bikini as she packed on the PDA with Carter, 30, on Friday, August 9.

As for Liam? The Aussie, 29, wrote in an Instagram post on August 13 that he wishes the singer “nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

