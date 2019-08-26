



Finally! Kim Kardashian revealed the new name for her shapewear line after the whole Kimono controversy.

On Monday, August 26, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to announce that her undergarments collection will be called Skims Solutionwear.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name.”

She went on to explain that after “much thought and consideration” she landed on Skims Solutionwear. “I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies,” she explained of the name.

The highly anticipated line will drop with its brand new name on September 10.

Back in June, the KKW Beauty founder originally revealed she was working on the collection, focusing on inclusivity and innovation with a variety of sizes and skin tones available. However, many were unhappy with the name Kimono, saying she was culturally misappropriating the Japanese garment.

After facing a lot of this backlash, on July 1 the reality star announced that she would be changing the name.

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon.”

