North West may officially be the coolest, most stylish of the Kardashian klan — the string of self-styled looks her mom Kim Kardashian posted from their summer 2019 trip to Japan prove just that.

The 6-year-old has shown the world time and time again she knows what’s what when it comes to style. Whether she’s rocking a fake nose ring or covering WWD as the industry’s next big thing, she never disappoints in the fashion department.

And now she’s done it again, this time in her own unique and adorable way.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, August 11, Kim her daughter’s looks from their recent family trip to Japan, noting that all were styled by the little girl herself.

“My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star wrote in the accompanying caption. “She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive.”

Kris Jenner responded in the comments, writing, “Our precious creative girl,” while family friend Larsa Pippen wrote, “That’s my fashionista.”

She even got a stamp of approval from Naomi Campbell who commented with sparkling heart emojiis.

It isn’t all that surprising that North knows a thing or two (or ten) about clothes and accessories. After all, she has a mom who spends hours in fittings meeting with designers who are dying to dress her, while her dad Kanye West creates sneakers and clothes that sell out faster than a Meghan Markle-worn shoe.

Possibly some of her boldest looks yet, the Japan outfits include bedazzled fishnet tights, lace-trimmed snap sweatpants and mismatched feathered slide-ons a la Carrie Bradshaw (which were her go-to shoes for this vacay).

Keep scrolling to see all of North’s carefree, fun and killer self-styled Japan ensembles.