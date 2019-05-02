North West has got to be the most fashionable 5-year-old we’ve ever seen. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter is truly following in her mama’s footsteps when it comes to killer style and beauty.

Kim Kardashian Tells Daughter North West She Can’t Wear Her Heels and the Response Is Too Funny

The pint-sized cutie is already a budding fashionista in her own right. Whether she is hanging out backstage at dad Kanye West’s Yeezy presentations, sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week or posing for selfies with her famous family, Saint and Chicago’s big sister has packed more stylish moments into her half-decade than some people do in a lifetime. But when your parents are Kim and Kanye, that’s to be expected, right?

In February 2018, she made her magazine cover debut on WWD’s Beauty Inc. As adorable (and chic) as she looked in a pink dress with rainbow-colored combat boots, it was her beauty look we couldn’t get enough of. Created by her mom’s go-to glam-squad, West rocked pink eye makeup courtesy of Mary Philips and playful high pigtails thanks to Chris Appleton. “Move over millennials: North West leads the ways a generation comes of age,” it read. We believe it!

From rocking Kimye’s Kids Supply line and #twinning with her mama in (super stylish) athleisure to showing Us all how it’s done in over-the-top furs and monochromatic masterpieces, Northie never disappoints. Oh, and her top-notch accessories game (hi, cat ear headband) and fierce hairstyles are pretty fab, too.

To see all of our favorite North West looks, keep scrolling.