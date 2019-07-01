



On Monday, July 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star took to social media to explain why she’s changing the name of her new undergarment collection.

Kim Kardashian Responds to Concern Over the Name of Her New Shapewear Line Kimono

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Still no word what the new name will be, but judging by their social media comments fans are thrilled that the founder has understood their concern and done something about it.

For a little bit of background, on June 25, the 38-year-old announced her new shapewear line, Kimono, promoting inclusivity and innovation. However, not everyone was happy about the name due to the fact that the entrepreneur trademarked Kimono, the name for a traditional Japanese garment. In fact, the situation even spawned its own hashtag: #KimOhNo.

Then on June 27, the businesswoman addressed these critiques in a statement to the New York Times. “I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment,” she told the publication. “I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment. Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment. My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its

core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come.”

