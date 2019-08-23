



It’s been a long road for the Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner perfume collab. But today, August 23, the KKW Beauty x Kylie Jenner fragrance collection finally launches.

Packaged in lip-shaped bottles, the collection perfectly pays homage to the Lip Kit creator (which made the reality star a billionaire, NBD) in the chicest and coolest way. In three different shades, the collection houses three unique scents.

The Nude Lips is a vanilla amber musk scent with notes of Tahitian vanilla, jasmine, peony and Lily of the Valley. Pink Lips has mandarin, coconut water, pink musk and sandal for a “solar floral coconut” aroma. As for the Red Lips, the rich floral is comprised of blood orange, deep red gardenia, exotic ylang and vanilla bean.

Each of these 30 ml bottles is available on kkwfragrance.com for $40 each. If you like to mix things up you can get a bundle for $110.

This collection has been making waves online for a few months now. Only a couple of days after the reality stars announced their fragrance collab, they decided to halt production after there were some issues with the packaging.

“We have paused production while the team explores the issue further,” Kardashian wrote in a statement she Tweeted on April 17. “Together, we made the difficult decision to delay the launch as we should never release a product that did not meet the strictest of quality guidelines.”

Then on Friday, August 2, the middle Kardashian sister took to Instagram to share the new release date. “You thought we forgot about you??? KKW X KYLIE perfume coming August 23rd,” she wrote in a caption accompanying a BTS picture from the campaign shoot of the two sisters holding up the bottles.

As today’s date approached, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars sent out edible candy lips created by pastry chef Chris Ford to celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sofia Richie and their mom Kris Jenner as a press mailer.

