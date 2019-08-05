



Finally! Kylie Jenner’s KKW Fragrance collab has a new launch date and we can hardly wait.

For a little recap: Back in April, KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian announced in a tweet that she had to put the Kylie Jenner KKW Fragrance launch on hold due to a durability issue with the packaging.

Kim Kardashian Shares an Update on Her Shapewear Line With a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Relabeling the Kimono Moniker

“We have paused production while the team explores the issue further,” Kardashian wrote. “Together, we made the difficult decision to delay the launch as we should never release a product that did not meet the strictest of quality guidelines.”

Then on Friday, August 2, the mom of four took to Instagram to share the new (and soon!) release date. “You thought we forgot about you??? KKW X KYLIE perfume coming August 23rd,” she wrote in a caption. The blurry picture of the two sisters holding up the lip-shaped perfume bottles was likely taken BTS while on set shooting the campaign images.

The line will include three different scents in lip-shaped bottles, which will appropriately be named after the corresponding shade of lipstick — nude, pink and red — and cost $40 a bottle. Some fragrance notes we can expect from the collection are red lotus blossom, liquid amber and peony, according to Kim’s Instagram post on April 15.

This collaboration has been a long-awaited event. After all, who wouldn’t want to see a collection come from the two most beauty-minded Kardashian-Jenners?

When it was officially announced back in April, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared her excitement in an Instagram Story. “So Kim finally just announced our fragrance perfume collab launching on the 26,” she said in the video. “No one understands how excited I am for this because I have been a true fan of Kim’s fragrances since the first one she ever dropped. I am obsessed and I just can’t believe I have my own.”

