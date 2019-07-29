



Kim Kardashian is in the process of relabeling her Kimono shapewear line and she’s sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what that involves.

On Friday, July 26, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star took to Instagram Story and Twitter to reveal the nitty-gritty of the rebranding in a video.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

The reality star explained that she had nearly two million items printed with the Kimono label on them before she decided to forgo the controversial name.

“Because I wanted everything to be really seamless and feel really good, we printed everything inside all of the garments,” the mom of four said in the video as she showed off the existing labels. “So now I have to come up with a solution and not be wasteful because we have printed almost two million garments so far with the Kimono name.”

So what’s the best solution? Well, there were four options so far. The first is a large black square printed over top of it, but the KKW Beauty founder thought this was “too big.” Then she said they can try and remove it from the material, but that will “just look messy.” Similar to the first one, the third involves putting a large square patch over the entire logo. Again, she wasn’t a fan of this.

Her favorite was the last one, which was a smaller rectangular patch over just the word Kimono, the sleekest and cleanest of the four choices.

Kim Kardashian Reveals How Kanye West and North Have Changed Her Style

“I just want you guys to have a little progress report and know that I’m working really hard to figure out how to not be wasteful and change the name at the same time,” Kardashian West concluded her video.

This launch has been a long on-going one for the reality star. Shortly after the Kardashian announced her new shapewear line, she received backlash over the name Kimono, with many calling it cultural appropriation.

After making a statement to the New York Times saying she “made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment,” on July 1 she confirmed she would be changing the name in an Instagram post.

Still no word on what the new undergarments will be called, but it’s definitely a story we’re keeping up with (see what we did there?).

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!