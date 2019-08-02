



Sister bonding time! Ahead of the launch of her birthday collection, Kylie Jenner teamed up with big sister Khloé Kardashian to tease their boozy, fun-filled makeup tutorial video — and yes, it’s entertaining to watch.

“All right, save the date August 10th — my actual birthday. We’re launching the collection. And yeah, I’m about to go film a drunk ‘get ready with me’ with one of my sisters,” Kylie, 21, shared on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 1. “So wish me luck.”

Jenner then noted that they were “going to be using the birthday collection in the ‘get ready with me’” video, adding: “I’ve never done my makeup wasted before, so wish me luck. To be determined.”

In the next video, the sisters were seated in makeup chairs as they prepared to begin filming the tutorial. The pair took five shots each of an unknown liquor, and they were about to have a sixth. Kardashian, 35, pointed out to her younger sis was “always one ahead” of her, so she opted to take a fifth to catch up.

“We’ve both taken five shots. We’re about to film the drunk ‘get ready with me,” Jenner said as she moved closer to Kardashian. “Stay tuned for the review.”

Despite their large age difference, Jenner and Kardashian have been able to forge a very close relationship over the past few years. Earlier this year, they came together amid the cheating scandal that involved Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, and Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

An insider told Us Weekly in April that all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters “circle the wagons and close ranks when something like this happens.”

“They are focused on the kids, and moving forward,” the source told Us in April of Jenner and Kardashian. “Khloé and Kylie will always be extremely close. No man or outsider will ever come between them. If anything, Khloé and Kylie are stronger than ever.”

In July, a separate source told Us that the Woods-Thompson drama allowed Jenner to reflect on the importance of family. The insider said the reality star realized “loyalty and family are everything.”

“Her family and closest friends have definitely been there to support her through everything and her great family life and booming business is amazing right now,” the source continued. “It is all that she could ask for at this time.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!