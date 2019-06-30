The Kardashian-Jenner sisters know how to party! Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all stepped out together for an epic night of celebrating their pal Larsa Pippen’s birthday on Saturday, June 29.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars sported a bevy of wild outfits. Kim, 38, wore a skintight, green dress that featured a turtleneck and yellow design. Kourtney, 40, dressed in a sheer, pink lingerie-inspired mini. Khloé, 35, Kylie, 21, and Kendall, 23, played it safer in a black leather minidress, an orange leather dress with lace-up detailing and a black shirtdress, respectively.

The Revenge Body host posted several Instagram Story videos from the gathering, including one in which a man flirted with Kim and Kourtney. The KKW Beauty founder, meanwhile, wrote on her Instagram Story, “All sisters in the same club is rare.”

Pippen, who is a longtime friend of the famous family, rang in her 45th birthday early — the actual date is July 6 — at Craig’s in West Hollywood. She then made an outfit change and headed to Delilah.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum was the one who spilled the beans to the Kardashians that Khloé’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee recounted the ordeal in a February Instagram video. “When I found out from my writer about the party and what happened, I called Larsa Pippen,” he said at the time. “I gave her a heads-up because I know her friendship and loyalty to her friends, the Kardashians, she would call and be able to confirm the story or at least give Khloé the heads-up.”

He continued: “She called Kim. Kim didn’t believe it. Kim then said it ‘couldn’t be true because it was so outrageous.’ Larsa then called Kourtney. Kourtney then called Khloé on a three-way [conference call]. … And Khloé got off the phone, checked Jordyn, found out it was true.”

