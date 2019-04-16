It was simply innocent! Larsa Pippen dished on her “playful” Coachella 2019 interaction with Kris Humphries and revealed they were chatting about their mutual adoration for the Real Housewives of Miami alum’s estranged husband, Scottie Pippen.

“The convo lasted all of 3 min.,” Larsa, 44, wrote in the comments section of Perez Hilton’s Instagram post about her conversation with the former NBA star, 34, at the music festival in Indio, California on Saturday, April 13. “He told me he’s known Scottie since he was 14 and that he loves him and I said so do I.”

An onlooker told Us Weekly that Larsa and Humphries were “hanging out by the VIP drink area at Coachella with a group of people,” and that “the two of them were talking and standing next to each other.”

The insider added that the athlete was “touching her head and playing with her braids, noting that Humphries was “leaning down to talk to her since he’s so much taller.” After their brief catch-up, the former Brooklyn Nets player left to get a drink and stopped to chat with an unidentified woman.

Humphries was married to Larsa’s close pal Kim Kardashian for a mere 72 days in 2011. Since then, the KKW Beauty founder, 38, has moved on with husband Kanye West, with whom she shares three kids: North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 14 months. The duo are currently awaiting the arrival of their fourth child — a baby boy — via surrogate.

Humphries, meanwhile, was most recently spotted out on a date with model Khloë Terae, at Butter Nails in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 10. A source told Us that their outing at the nail salon “definitely seemed romantic.”

“He was very friendly and nice to the staff and paid for her pedicure and his,” the source added.

Larsa, for her part, filed for divorce from Scottie, 53, in November 2018 after 21 years of marriage. The estranged spouses are parents of Scotty Jr., 17, Preston, 16, Justin, 11, and Sophia, 9.

