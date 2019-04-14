This is unexpected! Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kris Humphries was spotted getting friendly with Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 13.

An onlooker told Us Weekly that the former NBA star, 34, and the 44-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum were “hanging out by the VIP drink area at Coachella with a group of people,” noting that “the two of them were talking and standing next to each other.”

The insider added that Humphries was “touching her head and playing with her braids” and that they seemed “playful.” The former Brooklyn Nets player was “leaning down to talk to her since he’s so much taller.” However, after he left to get another drink, the athlete stopped to talk to another unidentified woman.

The outing comes just three days after Humphries — who was married to Kardashian for a mere 72 days in 2011 — was spotted out on a date with model Khloë Terae, with a source telling Us their time at Butter Nails in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 10, “definitely seemed romantic.”

The insider explained that “it seemed like a super cute date” and that Humphries sat next to Terae as they both got nail treatments. “He was very friendly and nice to the staff and paid for her pedicure and his.”

Pippen, meanwhile, filed for divorce from husband Scottie Pippen in November 2018 after 21 years of marriage. “It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating,” Larsa explained in a statement to Us at the time. “We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

The former Chicago Bulls star, 53, previously filed for divorce from his estranged wife in October 2016, but the case was dismissed by the former couple in November 2017.

“Larsa and Scottie did try hard to make it work, but just couldn’t figure it out in the end,” a source told Us. “It wasn’t the same after Scottie filed in 2016. They grew apart and have their own lives now. There were also a lot of things from their past that they couldn’t move on from. No drama, just issues. They are on good terms and are still close when it comes to their kids.”

Larsa and Scottie are parents of Scotty Jr., 17, Preston, 16, Justin, 11, and Sophia, 9.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!