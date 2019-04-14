In their honor. Tributes to Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller poured in during the first weekend of 2019’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which kicked off on Friday, April 12.

Wiz Khalifa “gave them both a shoutout during his set” on Saturday, April 13, an onlooker told Us Weekly, adding that the 31-year-old “See You Again” rapper called Miller a “legend” while on stage. During Childish Gambino’s performance on Friday, the DJ, 35, dedicated a song to both Miller and Hussle.

Miller (real name Malcolm McCormick) died at age 26 from mixed drug toxicity in September 2018. The following month, Us Weekly confirmed that an autopsy performed by the Los Angeles coroner’s office showed he had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system when he was found dead at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of L.A. His death was certified an accident.

More recently, Hussle (real name Ermias Asghedom) was shot and killed in March at age 33. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to his torso and head outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Los Angeles area. Hussle left behind longtime girlfriend Lauren London, and their 2-year-old son, Kross, as well as a young daughter named Emani from a previous relationship.

London — who had been dating Hussle since 2013 — broke her silence on the heartbreak in an emotional Instagram post days after her loss.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector,” she captioned a picture of her love. “My soul….I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

Family and friends — including Usher, Snoop Dogg, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Meek Mill, Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz — gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11, to honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Hussle at a memorial service.

Scroll down to see what other celebrities paid tribute to Miller and Hussle at Coachella 2019.