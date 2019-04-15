A sweet shout-out. Ariana Grande paid tribute to late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller while hanging with her co-performers ‘NSync backstage at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Sunday, April 14.

The “7 Rings” songstress, 25, was spotted wearing a yellow and black Pittsburgh Steelers jersey — Miller’s hometown team.

Chris Kirkpatrick, who was also born in Pennsylvania, shared a photo of the heartfelt moment on Instagram on Monday, April 15. “And the icing on the cake is @arianagrande is a Steelers fan!!!”

The “Bye Bye Bye” crooner reunited with his bandmates JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass during Grande’s set on Sunday for a special performance of “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

Though group lead Justin Timberlake was noticeably absent, after making the final stop on his Man of the Woods tour in Connecticut, he praised the group on Instagram on Monday.

“You guys killed it last night,” he captioned a shot of Grande with his former bandmates.

Grande, who attended the festival with Miller in 2018, was also joined on stage by Diddy and Mase, who remembered him, along with Nipsey Hussle, Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, during their performance of “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

Miller died at the age of 26 on September 7 from a mixed drug toxicity, according to an autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly.

The Victorious alum has honored her former flame’s memory multiple times since his passing.

His 2016 hit “Dang” served as the song introduction for the opening night of her Sweetener tour on March 18.

Later that month, the former Nickelodeon star also recognized the sixth anniversary of their shared single “The Way” on her Instagram Stories. “Six years,” she captioned a black screen with a single heart emoji.

Grande got real about how difficult it was to heal in the wake of his death earlier this month. “Healing is hard work,” she wrote on an Instagram Story on April 4. “Accept da ups and downs. be gentle with yourself and surround yourself with gentle energy. you’re not alone.”

