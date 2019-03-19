Ariana Grande kicked off her highly anticipated Sweetener world tour at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, on Monday, March 18.

The pop star, 25, performed nearly 30 tracks, mixing many of her biggest hits with a selection of fan favorites. She opened the show with “Raindrops (An Angel Cried),” the a cappella intro from her 2018 album, Sweetener, before transitioning into “God Is a Woman.”

Throughout the concert, which was the first of an 80-date global trek that will extend into mid-October, Grande showcased her signature vocals with some sexy and fun choreography. According to videos that fans shared on social media, the singer cried during three songs: “Everytime,” “Goodnight N Go” and the show’s closer, “Thank U, Next.”

“I really dunno what to say yet,” Grande wrote on Instagram after the show. “For now, thank you will suffice. a dream come true typeeaa night. i love you. so much. thank you.”

The pop duo Social House and former Fifth Harmony member Normani, who recently launched her solo career after the girl group announced an indefinite hiatus, served as the evening’s opening acts. Normani’s set included covers of three Rihanna songs, including “Diamonds” and “We Found Love,” as well as her own singles “Waves” and “Love Lives,” and Fifth Harmony hits “Worth It” and “Work From Home.”

The Sweetener world tour is Grande’s first since 2017’s Dangerous Woman tour, which was rocked midway through by a terrorist bombing at England’s Manchester Arena that killed 22 concertgoers. It also marks the first time that the Grammy winner has hit the road since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her split from fiancé Pete Davidson.

Scroll down to get all of the details on the tour’s opening night!