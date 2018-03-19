Fifth Harmony Taking Hiatus After Six Years: Read Their Statement

Miss movin’ on! Fifth Harmony is taking a hiatus six years after being formed on The X Factor. The group released a statement about their decision via Twitter on Monday, March 19.

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!” the statement reads.

“After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors. We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

The band — Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke — went on to thank their fans for all of their support and reassured them that more performances are on the way.

“We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can’t wait!” they wrote.

Their hiatus comes more than a year after Camila Cabello quit the group for her own solo career. In January, the “Havana” singer told The Edit magazine that the band brought out a “healthy competition.” After her exit, the band went on to release their self-titled third studio album in August 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!