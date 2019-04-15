It was a once in a lifetime surprise when Ariana Grande brought out ‘NSync during her 2019 Coachella performance on Sunday, April 14, but one former boy band member was visibly absent — Justin Timberlake.

While Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez had the crowd going wild during a rendition of their hit song “Tearing Up My Heart” with Grande, 25, the “Cry Me a River” crooner, 38, was on the road.

The night prior to the “Thank U, Next” songstress’ Coachella performance, Timberlake wrapped up his Man of the Woods tour with one final stop in Connecticut. By his side at Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort was his wife, Jessica Biel, who shared a heartfelt message for Timberlake before he took the stage.

“Hey Tennessee kid. I’m being quiet because you’re in the next room. It’s your last show, it’s the last Man of the Woods show tonight. And I would say that I’m so proud of you but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year and a half,” the Sinner actress, 37, said in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, April 13. “I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do.”

Biel added with a nod to the couple’s 4-year-old son, Silas: “You inspire me, you inspire Silas. You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us.”

The 7th Heaven alum even got emotional, breaking down in tears. “And I’m also, I’m so sad that I won’t be able to see you up there again for a while,” Biel said. “You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing, baby. I’m your No. 1 fan, I love you.”

Timberlake, for his part, commemorated the end of his tour in an Instagram post after his performance. “Wow. 115 shows, wrapped. THANK YOU to every single person on and off stage who kept us running for the past year and a half… and huge thank you to all of you who came out to see us,” he wrote alongside a video montage. “You guys are the best fans in the world. Can’t believe it’s over 🤙#MOTWTOUR.”

The Friends with Benefits actor last took the stage with ‘NSync at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards as he received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Timberlake later appeared with Fatone, 42, Bass, 39, Kirkpatrick, 47, and Chasez, 42, in April 2018 when they were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

