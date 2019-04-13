Jessica Biel Makes Justin Timberlake Cry With Loving Message

Jessica Biel paid an emotional tribute to husband Justin Timberlake as he wrapped up his Man of the Woods tour on Saturday, April 13.

“Hey Tennessee kid. I’m being quiet because you’re in the next room. It’s your last show, it’s the last Man of the Woods show tonight. And I would say that I’m so proud of you but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year and a half,” the actress, 37, said as she smiled in the Instagram video shot backstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. “I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do.”

“You inspire me, you inspire Silas,” she added, referencing the couple’s 4-year-old son. “You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us.”

“And I’m also, I’m so sad that I won’t be able to see you up there again for a while,” she concluded as she teared up. “You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing, baby. I’m your No. 1 fan, I love you.”

The “Mirror” singer, 38, commented on the post, writing, “I mean… I’m not crying. You’re CRYING! I can’t with this message. I love you so much.”

Biel’s friend and former 7th Heaven costar Beverly Mitchell also chimed in, writing, “Just the sweetest!!!!”

“JESSICA!! This is FANTASTIC & LOVELY!!” Angie Harmon commented. “What a lucky man he is to have you as a/the supportive force behind him, pushing him forward & lifting him up!! #goals lady! Just flat out #GOALS.”

The Sinner actress has been accompanying the former boybander on several dates of his tour and posted a funny video earlier this month that showed the ‘NSync alum’s reaction when he saw her in the front row.

Timberlake thrusted his hips at his wife of six years while he performed on stage in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4. “GIMME,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

