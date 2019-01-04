He’s bringing sexy back … again! Justin Timberlake returned to his Man of the Woods tour two months after he was forced to postpone multiple concerts due to severely bruised vocal cords.

“And … we’re back,” the singer, 37, captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, January 3. “See you tomorrow DC! #MOTWTOUR.”

In the clip, Timberlake told fans, “First of all, happy new year. Hope everybody had a great holiday. Second of all, D.C., we here. We’re back. Can’t wait. I’m excited. Y’all ready? … Let’s go.”

The former ‘NSync member first revealed his condition in late October when he put a New York City concert on hold. “Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal chords are severely bruised,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”

Timberlake announced in December that he was still not quite well enough to return to work. “Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month,” he explained. “I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before.”

Jonah Hill hilariously offered to step in for the Friends With Benefits actor at the time. “I have decided to fill in got JT on his remaining dates,” the Maniac star, 35, joked on Instagram. “It’s what we do in our incredibly small circle of people with extraordinary voices. Feel better. I got you until you do.”

Timberlake kicked off his Man of the Woods tour in March with wife Jessica Biel and the couple’s son, Silas, 3, by his side. The expedition is scheduled to run through April 13.

