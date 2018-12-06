Lending a helping hand. Jonah Hill hilariously offered to “fill in” for his pal Justin Timberlake after the “Say Something” singer announced that he was postponing several Man of the Woods tour dates due to bruised vocal cords.

“Hey guys, I’m sure you’ve heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” the Hindsight author, 37, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 5. “They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before.”

Hill, 34, was quick to offer up his singing services. “I have decided to fill in got JT on his remaining dates,” the 21 Jump Street star commented on Wednesday. “It’s what we do in our incredibly small circle of people with extraordinary voices. Feel better. I got you until you do.” The former ‘NSync-er reportedly responded to the two-time Oscar nominee, writing, “@jonahhill well guys…I was gonna wait for my next post to unleash this wonderful news. BUT…you heard it here first. Jonah crushes ‘Mirrors’ too so you guys are gonna LOVE IT. Thanks man!” Celebrity BFFs TV host Trevor Noah, who has been dealing with bruised vocal cords since early November, also commented on the post. “Let’s go on a silent retreat together JT,” he wrote on Wednesday. The Trolls star previously pushed back tour dates in October and November. Celebrity Injuries Justin’s Man of the Woods tour is scheduled through February 24, 2019.

