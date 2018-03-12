Off they go! Justin Timberlake may be jetting off for his North American Man of the Woods tour, but he’s not leaving wife Jessica Biel or son Silas behind.

The 37-year-old Grammy award winner posted a sweet picture in anticipation of the trek, which kicks off on Tuesday, March 13, in Toronto, Canada, to his Instagram page to commemorate the start of the journey.

“Goin on tour. #MOTWTOUR,” the “Sexy Back” singer captioned the adorable picture of himself with the 36-year-old actress and their 2-year-old on Monday, March 12. In the pic, the three are facing what appears to be an airport terminal while Silas stands in the middle holding their hands.

As previously reported, Timberlake announced the tour — which is named after his fifth studio album — in January. The following month, the “Cry Me a River” crooner took the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4, where he got the crowd hyped with a medley of some of his biggest hits. He also paid homage to the late Prince.

Two days prior to his Super Bowl LII performance, he not only dropped the Man of the Woods album, but also released a romantic music video featuring the former 7th Heaven star for the title track. In the video, the two twirl around the dance floor of a rustic barn, and ends with them arm in arm heading toward the mountains.

Timberlake and Biel — who tied the knot in Italy in 2012 — welcomed their son in April 2015. The former boy-bander has been vocal about his desire to add to their brood in the future. During a January interview with Beats 1‘s Zane Lowe, the “Filthy” singer gushed: “I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest. I’ve never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”

Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour continues through May 30, ending in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

