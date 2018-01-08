Justin Timberlake has announced The Man of the Woods 27-date North American tour in support of his upcoming fifth studio album of the same name.

The Grammy winner, 36, is set to drop his Man of the Woods album on February 2, just two days prior to his highly anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance on February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which Us Weekly exclusively revealed back in September.

The “Sexy Back” singer’s new material is expected to “give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences,” a press release read following the premiere of his first single, “Filthy.”

Timberlake will hit the road about a month later, kicking off his trek on March 13 in Toronto before heading to New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and more, and then wrapping things up on May 30 in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?” the former boy bander says in the tour’s trailer, which you can watch above. “I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before: Bring the outside in.”

As previously reported, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Toronto tour date was mistakenly put up on Ticketmaster prior to the official announcement, signaling Timberlake’s return to the road was coming sooner than fans had expected.

Tickets for The Man of the Woods tour go on sale January 16 on Ticketmaster. For complete information on tickets and VIP packages, visit JustinTimberlake.com.

