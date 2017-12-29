Justin Timberlake might be hitting the road! A concert date on March 13, 2018, in Toronto, Ontario, looks to have mistakenly appeared on Ticketmaster and has since been deleted. This may suggest that not only will Timberlake announce a tour soon, he may even go on the road before summer. In that case, it’s likely an album would already be out and he would be promoting the new music.

It’s long been rumored that Timberlake is gearing up to drop new music and his website was recently updated to what looks like album or single artwork.

Multiple sources exclusively tell Us that the Grammy winner’s single will be released the first week of January and “Man of the Woods” is rumored to be either the single or album name. The artwork on his website seems to support this theory given it’s in the shape of those letters.

As previously reported, Timberlake is set to perform during the Super Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Us exclusively confirmed on September 27 that the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer is headlining the big performance, and he later confirmed the news on October 22 in a video with pal Jimmy Fallon.

“I DO have the time,” he captioned the clip via Twitter at the time. “Half the time #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight.”

Timberlake’s return to the Super Bowl stage marks 13 years after his controversial halftime performance with Janet Jackson, where he accidentally exposed her breast during a choreographed move. Timerlake’s former band ‘NSync previously performed at the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show with Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige.

It’s unclear if ‘NSync will make a surprise appearance during Timberlake’s halftime show, but former member JC Chasez told Us exclusively last month, “I always keep an open mind.”

