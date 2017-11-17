In honor of the 2017 American Music Awards which will air on Sunday, November 19, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane. The AMAs began in the early 1970’s since then we’ve seen celebs walk the red carpet in unforgettable fashion. From Tina Turner’s whimsical mini dress in the 80’s to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s famous denim outfit in the ’00s to Chrissy Teigen’s barely there dress with a high-slit being held together by a single pin in 2016, these are the boldest dressed.