Get ready for music’s hottest night! The 2020 American Music Awards are set to air on Sunday, November 22, and promise a lineup of stars that music lovers won’t want to miss.

Earlier this month, ABC announced that Taraji P. Henson will be hosting the AMAs for the first time in her career from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Empire star, 50, follows recent hosts Ciara and Tracee Ellis Ross — and couldn’t be more excited to take on the big role.

“The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans,” Henson said in a press release earlier this month. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Hollywood amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC confirmed in July that the 48th annual AMAs would return to the network. Four months later, Dua Lipa revealed the long list of impressive nominees and performers expected to hit the stage — herself included.

This year, The Weeknd is tied with Roddy Ricch for most nominations, each earning eight nods. First-time AMA nominee Megan Thee Stallion has five chances to take home a win with nominations for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop and Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop. She’s nominated twice for Collaboration of the Year: alongside Cardi B for “WAP” and with Beyoncé for the remix of her hit song “Savage.”

Taylor Swift follows close behind the Texas native with four nominations including Artist of the Year. The 30-year-old “Cardigan” songstress currently holds the record for most AMAs wins of all time with 29 trophies — and will set the new standard if she scores more wins in 2020. Last year, Swift took the stage with an unforgettable medley of her biggest hits as she battled for ownership of her masters after leaving Big Machine Records.

Scroll down for all the details on the 48th annual AMAs!