



exclusively told Us Weekly 25 things you might know about him — including the meaning behind his name, his biggest celebrity crush and secret hobby.

1. My favorite color is gold. Something about this color makes me feel empowered.

2. My favorite thing to do when I’m home [in Colombia] is to be with my friends and family and my dogs and horses. I love my country!

3. I love sushi.

4. I have 20 horses! One of my horses is having a little one. It’s a beautiful process, seeing nature recreate.

5. I love accessories. I’m not afraid to accessorize.

6. I live by the saying “Dream bigger.”

7. I love visiting my ranch in Colombia. It’s so peaceful there.

8. I love eating take-out food.

9. One of the biggest moments for me in 2019 was performing with the queen, Madonna, at the Billboard Music Awards.

10. My stage name is in honor of my family. “MA” for my sister, Manuela; “LU” for my dad, Luis; “MA” for my mom, Marlli. They’ve been there for me since the beginning and continue to support me.

11. I consider myself an old soul even though I’m 25.

12. I don’t like getting attached to material things. Family and friends are all I need for good memories.

13. If I had 24 hours left to live, I’d spend time with my family and make sure they know how much I love them. I’d hug and kiss them so much.

14. My celebrity crush is Kendall Jenner. Have you seen her? She’s gorgeous and pure elegance.

15. Performing at Madison Square Garden for the first time was so memorable for me. I have the date [March 25, 2018] tattooed on me.

16. I once had my tattoo artist ink me while I was in the air, flying to a different show.

17. My saying “Maluma Baby” comes from my fans! They named me Maluma Baby! Love them!

18. The song that pumps me up before a show is “El Cantante” by Héctor Lavoe.

19. I can paint. I love art and it makes me feel at peace when I do it. It’s why I started my El Arte de Los Sueños foundation. It helps kids who don’t have the opportunities to chase their artistic dreams.

20. If I weren’t a singer, I’d be a soccer player. I was training to become one before I got injured.

21. Madonna has taught me so much. I’ve [learned] from her to stay true to who I am and continue on my career path by being me.

22. I love to sleep on my side. It makes me feel the most comfortable.

23. My real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias. My close friends and family call me JL.

24. Some of my influences are Justin Timberlake and Michael Jackson.

25. I named my fourth album 11:11 because I was inspired by angel numbers. I’m very spiritual.

Maluma is on his 11:11 world tour now through November 9.

