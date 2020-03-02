Post Malone is a tattoo parlor regular and even that’s an outrageous understatement. The 24-year-old hitmaker has too many designs to count, including several statement-making works of ink on his face.

In an interview with GQ published on March 2, 2020, the singer opened up about his face tattoos and how he’s used them as a way to alter his image — both for himself and fans.

“I’m a ugly-ass motherfu–er,” he told the outlet. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

At Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration, the “Circles” singer debuted his latest tattoo from celebrity inker Kyle Hediger. He got a giant gauntlet and flail permanently inked from his hairline down to his chin on the right side of his face.

The new medieval-inspired ink is his largest face tattoo thus far. In comparison, he has a mini heart tattoo underneath of a little Playboy bunny and a smiley face with x’s as eyes. He also has “stay away” written above his right eyebrow and “always tired” inked on his undereye area — perhaps to distract from any dark circles. And even that’s not all.

His GQ interview isn’t the first time he’s spoken about his face tattoos. In an interview with TimWestwoodTV in 2018, the host caught up with the singer backstage at a performance and said, “Let’s be real, your face tattoo game is intense.” Post Malone responded and said, “Anything to piss my mom off. I’ve got a face for radio anyway.”

Post Malone’s first tattoo was inspired by none other than Justin Bieber. On an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he said, “We were working on Stoney, and then we had a tattoo artist come through, and I was like, ‘You know what? Justin Bieber’s got some tatts, and I love you, but I know I’m way tougher than you.”

That first tattoo was of a Playboy bunny, inked below his right eye. Now, he has over 50 designs — but Post Malone himself is probably the only person who knows the exact number of designs to his name.

