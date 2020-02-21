Kaia Gerber is quickly becoming a tattoo parlor regular. The 18-year-old supermodel has over ten small designs and is basically a walking guide of chic ink-spiration.

Over the past year alone, the brunette beauty’s racked up so many itty-bitty designs that fans just can’t keep up. Most recently, the stunner practically broke the Internet when she shared a nearly naked mirror selfie, giving her millions of followers a look at five designs on her arms and back.

Two of the newer ones featured in the sexy snap were an angel on her rib cage and another dainty tat just below her right shoulder. Created by NYC-based tattoo artist Evan Kim, the shoulder design appears to be two interlocking arms in the shape of a heart.

During that same visit to Kim, she also got a delicate flower inked onto the inside of her wrist, while the star’s 20-year-old brother, Presley Gerber, accompanied her to the studio and got the word “Haha” on his knuckles.

In fact, Presley has recently made headlines for his own tattoo decision when he enlisted the help of celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy on February 7, 2020, to get the word “misunderstood” written on his cheek. When asked what it meant over Instagram Live on February 8, he said, “I don’t feel very understood, I guess.”

But in total contrast, Cindy Crawford’s daughter has stuck to designs that are so subtle that, there’s probably many you don’t know about. To see all of the aforementioned tattoos and more, keep scrolling for a completely comprehensive guide to Gerber’s extensive collection!