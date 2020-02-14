In an unexpected turn of events, stars are seemingly obsessed with face tattoos. From Halsey to Post Malone, so many celebs have gone under the needle to debut some unmissable permanent ink in recent years.

Face tattoos have always been a thing, but recently, Us Weekly’s noticed that so many stars are paying a surprise visit to the tattoo parlor. In 2020 alone, three stars have already shown off their new designs on social media! Chris Brown, Presley Gerber and Amber Rose all nearly broke the Internet when they shared news of their designs on Instagram.

That’s not to say that their tattoos are alike, at all. Brown’s tattoo features a sizable Nike Air Jordan 3 Sneaker and Gerber’s is the word “misunderstood” on his cheek. Rose’s is a tribute to her children, etched on her forehead in large script.

While some celeb face tattoo designs have been subtle, others have been quite the opposite. For example, Justin Bieber got a teeny tiny “grace” tattoo right above his eyebrow that’s practically invisible to the naked eye. Aaron Carter’s massive Medusa tattoo on the other hand is basically the size of a small canvas painting.

Interestingly enough, face tattoos are commonly a source of drama. When Rose shared a look at her new forehead tattoo, social media trolls were not having it. The model clapped back at critics and encouraged fans to “do whatever the f–k you want in life.”

