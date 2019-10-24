Not all tattoos are a good idea, especially those that are a constant reminder of a relationship that is no longer. Unfortunately, this is something stars like Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande and Kaley Cuoco know all too well.

Getting inked for someone you love may seem heartfelt and beautiful in the moment, but if a partnership goes south the regret of permanently marking one’s body can set in. And fast. Luckily, tattoo artists are able to create something totally new that covers up the previous design. It may not be ideal, but it’s better than nothing!

One of the most infamous couples for getting themselves in this particular predicament is Grande and Davidson. As they enjoyed a whirlwind romance filled with lovey-dovey posts and tattoos, they then had to deal with the aftermath of breaking off an engagement while covering up their body art.

Along with the quote “mille tendresse” that the SNL cast member got to match his fiancée, the two also had their own way of tributing one another on their own. For instance, the “Thank U, Next” singer had “Pete” written in cursive on her ring finger while the comedian got bunny ears that mimicked her persona of the moment on his neck. Ironically, they both covered up these designs with a filled-in heart.

Other A-listers who have covered up tattoos ex tats include Kaley Cuoco, who got her wedding date to Ryan Sweeting in roman numerals on her back, and Amber Rose, who straight-up had Wiz Khalifa’s face on her arm.

To see all the before and after shots of these regrettable tattoos and their cover-ups, keep scrolling.