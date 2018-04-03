When Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting split after just 21 months of marriage in 2015, the Big Bang Theory actress thought her ring finger would remain bare.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again. My ex ruined that word for me,” the 32-year-old told Cosmopolitan’s May issue. “I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his.”

Six months after announcing her separation from the tennis pro, Cuoco met her future husband, professional equestrian Karl Cook. “I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive,” Cuoco continued. “I knew I just had to be patient, I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

Cook proposed to the CBS star in December. She shared the exciting news with her fans in a tear-filled Instagram video. “Still crying!” she captioned a post. “Every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook. I love you forever!”

In August, Cuoco opened up to Us Weekly about why she and Cook work as a couple. “Because I like to torture him and he doesn’t get mad at me. He just lets me do it! I’m constantly trying to rib him,” she told Us. But the “big deal” she said was knowing how much Cook loves dogs and horses. “That’s always on my checklist,” she revealed at the time. “‘Must love dogs’ is number one and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell hard.”

