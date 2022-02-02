Animal lover! Throughout the years, Kaley Cuoco has been a dutiful dog and horse mom to her ever-growing menagerie of pets.

“I’m not allowed to say how many I have, because I am afraid they will come knocking, saying that it’s an illegal amount,” the Big Bang Theory alum previously joked to Variety in February 2021.

Cuoco — who has a stable of equine and canine companions — initially bonded with her now-estranged husband Karl Cook over their affinity for animals. (The Flight Attendant star filed for divorce in September 2021 after three years of marriage.)

“Must love dogs is No. 1,” Cuoco previously told Us Weekly in 2016 of her dating requirements, noting that the equestrian, whom she met at a horse show that year, “checked that off quite quickly.”

Upon their 2018 nuptials, the former couple blended their animal brood, including Cook’s bulldog Tank, Cuoco’s horse Shmooshy and her dogs Ruby, Shirley and Norman. The latter, who was her faithful companion for nearly 14 years, died in January 2021.

“Norman, can’t believe you have been gone a year. I’ll truly miss you forever 🖤 🐾,” the 8 Simple Rules star wrote in tribute to the late pup on his first death anniversary via Instagram in January 2022. “‘A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more then he loves himself.’”

After Norman’s death, Cuoco and Cook adopted a new dog together.

“When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry! He’s a 9-year-old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed,” she captioned a July 2021 Instagram gallery. “Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog 🤩😍💗❤️(also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)”

Cuoco, who frequently shares social media snaps with her pups, is equally enamored with her larger animal companions.

“I never thought I would be so obsessed with our #bigbaycity baby horse 🐴 program! I’m in love,” the actress wrote via Instagram in April 2021, alongside a selfie with her new foal. “Meet Zee-Yah (another Zaza baby. My dad named him and he’s very proud of it) convos with my husband. Me ‘babe we have so many babies, what are we gonna do with them’? Karl ‘well the idea is to sell them’ me ‘laughs hysterically.’”

Scroll down below to see Cuoco’s pets’ photo album: