Best buds. Kaley Cuoco raved over her relationship with her dog Norman in a sweet Instagram post.

“My main man!! Norman, love of my life for always,” the Big Bang Theory actress, 32, captioned a photo of her pet on Wednesday, November 7. “This guy has saved me in more ways than I can explain.”

Cuoco then encouraged her followers to rescue animals with “#adoptdontshop.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum opened up to Us Weekly about her love for pit bull Norman in September 2017. “I’m going to put a tattoo of him on me,” she quipped of her oldest dog at the time. “That’s how much I love him. He’s everything.”

Cuoco shared her pit bulls’ — she is also mom of Shirley — favorite activity with Us, too. “They swim almost every day, even when it’s freezing,” she noted. In fact, the duo enjoyed floating on water toys in the pool in July as their owner recovered from shoulder surgery.

The Wedding Ringer star and her husband, Karl Cook, run an animal-friendly household. The couple, who tied the knot with their pets by their side in June, also have multiple show horses, a bulldog named Tank, a white terrier named Ruby, rabbits and a rescued mini dwarf horse named Shmooshy.

Cuoco spoke in September about her passion for rescue pets and detailed tips for those who want to help. “Even if you’re not ready to take a dog on, I always say go [to a shelter] and just give your time volunteering,” she explained at the time. “The dogs are desperate for walks. Give your old blankets, anything you can give, dog beds, towels that you think you’re going to throw away, send it over to a shelter. They need it more than anything.”

The activist put her money where her mouth is — in December 2017 she donated $200 for every animal that was adopted from a Paw Works location that month. “Maybe it’s time to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season,” she wrote on Instagram. “It will change their life. And yours!!”

