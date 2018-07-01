Sealed the deal! Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé, Karl Cook, have officially tied the knot.

The duo married on Saturday, July 1, and the newlyweds announced the happy news with a post on Cuoco’s Instagram account. “Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18,” she captioned a black-and-white pic that showed the couple in a stable decorated with flowers. Cuoco wears a white gown with a lace cape while her husband is dressed in a tux as they stand facing each other.

Shortly afterward Cuoco shared a second photo that showed her wearing a white lace jumpsuit with a plunging neckline while her husband was wearing a suit. “Ok let’s party!!!” she captioned the pic.

The Big Bang Theory, 32, let loose at a fun-filled engagement party days before exchanging vows with Cook, 27. Cuoco danced the night away with her mom, Cook’s sister, fashion guru Brad Goreski and more close pals.

Cuoco dished on wedding planning while speaking to Us Weekly in March. “I’m very excited,” gushed the blonde beauty, who then stated for the record that she is “not” a bridezilla. “I actually would just like to meet [our guests] there on the date. I don’t really wanna do anything.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum and the equestrian started dating in March 2016, months after she broke off her 21-month marriage to Ryan Sweeting. Cook made headlines in December after popping the question to Cuoco on her birthday.

Shortly after getting engaged, the couple raved about their romance while covering Sidelines magazine’s January issue. “We have been each other’s true other half since day one and we can’t wait to spend forever together,” they told the publication. “Dogs, horses and all!”

Cook also revealed that the pair’s shared love for horses brought them together. “We met at Thermal in 2016 and the day we met, I actually ended up asking her out to dinner. We went to dinner that night and we’ve been together ever since,” he said at the time. “We met each other because of horses. Horses are a big part of our lives individually and together it’s amplified because it’s something we share and we can do it together.”

