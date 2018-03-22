Kaley Cuoco is focusing on finishing season 11 of The Big Bang Theory before she starts planning her wedding with her fiancé, Karl Cook.

“I’m very excited,” the 32-year-old actress told Us Weekly at the CBS sitcom’s 2018 PaleyFest panel at the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 21. “Once this wraps, I’m gonna be a total, typical bride and start planning right away.”

But don’t call her a bridezilla. “I’m not,” Cuoco insisted. “I actually would just like to meet [our guests] there on the date. I really don’t wanna do anything.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum began dating Cook, 27, in March 2016, a few months after she and Ryan Sweeting called it quits on their 21-month marriage. The equestrian proposed to Cuoco on her birthday in December. She later shared a sweet video of the emotional moment on her Instagram account, writing, “Still crying … every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!”

But Cuoco’s wedding isn’t the only one on the horizon. Her Big Bang costars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will walk down the aisle as their characters Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on the season 11 finale. “I didn’t even know there was a Sheldon wedding ’til I walked this [red] carpet!” Cuoco told reporters. “Someone told me it was gonna be in the finale. I’m very excited to hear that. I had no clue!”

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

