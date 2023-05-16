Saying yes to these dresses! No wedding is complete without a gorgeous wedding gown — and several celebrities have donned some of the most memorable wedding looks on TV and in film over the years.

Already a fashionista on HBO’s Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) style did not disappoint in the 2008 movie of the same name — especially when it came to her nuptials with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). The columnist stunned in a voluminous white dress by Vivienne Westwood for her New York Public Library nuptials and completed the look with a tulle veil and feather headpiece.

Though Parker’s character ended up saying “I do” in a less over-the-top ensemble — instead getting married in a silk suit dress at a courthouse after Mr. Big got cold feet the first time around — the outfit quickly cemented itself in movie fashion history. The dress is set to make its on screen comeback in season 2 of SATC’s spinoff series And Just Like That. Parker was spotted rocking the dress in November 2022, this time with some colorful upgrades. Trading in the long veil for a shorter, netted version, she complimented the headpiece with a matching turquoise cape, shoes and gloves.

One year after the SATC film’s premiere, Kate Hudson got to wear her own big ballgown in 2009’s Bride Wars. Her character, Liv Lerner, wore the Vera Wang dress of her dreams to tie the knot with her love, Daniel (Steve Howey). Her costar and on screen frenemy, Anne Hathaway, also wore the designer in the film, though her character, Emma Allan, opted for an off-the-shoulder, fit-and-flare look.

Much like the movie’s title, 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians debuted one of the most extravagant and memorable wedding looks in entertainment — all thanks to costume designer Mary Vogt. “We made the dress in Kuala Lumpur and there were 30 women putting crystals on the dress for three weeks,” she told InStyle in October 2022, joking that there “had to be several thousand crystals” on the gown.

She continued: “And then I took the dress to Singapore, and we kept fussing with the dress every day until it worked, adding crystals to it and adding embroidery on the skirt.”

However, the look — worn by Sonoya Mizuno’s character, Araminta Lee, for her wedding to Colin Khoo (Chris Pang) — isn’t actually a dress. “It’s a jumpsuit that we made out of stretch tulle and it’s studded with gold Swarovski crystals, and the skirt goes on top of it, we basically attached it to the bodice,” Vogt revealed.

From Amanda Seyfried as Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! to Rachel McAdams as Allie Hamilton in The Notebook and more, scroll below to see more of the best wedding looks from TV and film: