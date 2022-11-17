‘The Notebook’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, the film centers on Allie (McAdams) and Noah (Gosling), who were star-crossed lovers in the 1940s. Their story is recounted by a man in the present day named Duke who reads it to a woman at a nursing home. It’s later revealed that the modern duo are the older versions of Noah — using an alias — and Allie, who is suffering from dementia.
“[He] called me to meet him at his house,” the Gray Man star recalled to the U.K.’s Company in 2011. “When I got there, he was standing in his backyard, and he looked at me and said, ‘I want you to play this role because you’re not like the other young actors out there in Hollywood. You’re not handsome, you’re not cool, you’re just a regular guy who looks a bit nuts.'”
Three years later, the filmmaker joked to VH1: “When I told [New Line Cinema] I wanted to hire Ryan for the lead, they kind of looked at me like I was out of my mind.”
Of Gosling’s scene partner, Cassavetes told the outlet, “We found Rachel through an audition process and she was wonderful. A lot of studios wouldn’t have had the courage to put two relatively unknown people in a movie like this. But they did and, gosh, weren’t they terrific?”
According to the New York native, his leading man improvised what has become one of the movie’s most memorable lines. “There was a scene at the end where Ryan improvised, ‘What do you want? What do you want?’ And it became one of the most iconic things from the film [that] wasn’t in the script,” Cassavetes recalled. “He just knew it. … We just let him go. They deserve all the credit in the world, those guys. They were committed to their characters and both of them are terrific artists in their own right. Really, really top-notch artists. I would love to work with them [again].”
Gosling and the Sherlock Holmes actress went on to spark a romance in real life — but they didn’t always get along on set. “Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick come here,'” Cassavetes claimed. “And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.'”
Their flame eventually fizzled out, and McAdams even admitted that she never saw her relationship with Gosling being more than platonic. “Which goes to show you that you can engineer chemistry on screen just by telling the audience that these two people love each other,” she told The Times while reflecting on the film’s success. “And, unless your actors are doing a really terrible job, I think people will want to see that. As an actor, you don’t have to feel it. You don’t have to feel anything. Just imagine it.”
Rachel McAdams (Allie)
The Canadian star starred in two big hits in 2004: The Notebook and Mean Girls. She continued to score breakout roles in Wedding Crashers, The Family Stone, The Vow and About Time before pivoting to TV in season 2 of True Detective, which aired in 2015. McAdams earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her appearance in 2015's Spotlight. Following her on-off romance with Gosling, which ended in 2008, the Midnight in Paris star dated Michael Sheen from 2010 to 2013. She moved on with Jamie Linden in 2016, and the pair share two children.
Ryan Gosling (Noah)
The former Mickey Mouse Club star has made a name for himself in both blockbusters and indie flicks, from Blue Valentine to Blade Runner 2049. He scored his first best actor Academy Award nomination in 2007 for Half-Nelson and was recognized in the same category for La La Land a decade later. While he has yet to win an Oscar, his turn in the 2017 movie musical earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Gosling has been in a relationship with Eva Mendes since 2011. The pair share daughters Esmeralda and Amada.
James Marsden (Lon)
Marsden got his start with guest roles on TV in the '90s before being cast as Scott Summers (a.k.a. Cyclops) in the X-Men franchise. He appeared in four of the superhero movies between 2000 and 2014. The Oklahoma native is also known for his work in Hairspray, Enchanted, 27 Dresses and the Netflix series Dead to Me. The Westworld alum welcomed a son and daughter in 2001 and 2005, respectively, with ex-wife Lisa Linde before their 2011 split. He also shares a son with ex Rose Costa.
Joan Allen (Anne)
The Illinois native has risen to stardom on both stage and screen. In 1988, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play after making her debut in Broadway's Burn This. She received a Drama Desk Award four years prior and is a three-time Oscar nominee. Her film roles include Face/Off, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Legacy and Room. She shares daughter Sadie with ex-husband Peter Friedman, from whom she split in 2002.
James Garner (Duke)
The late actor began his career in the 1950s and worked with icons from Julie Andrews to Bruce Lee throughout his decades in Hollywood. He earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in 1985's Murphy's Romance and gained even more popularity after starring on the sitcom 8 Simple Rules from 2003 to 2005. The Emmy winner died at age 88 in July 2014 after suffering a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease.
Jamie Anne Allman (Martha)
The actress is also recognized for playing Terry Marek on AMC's The Killing and Connie Riesler on FX's The Shield. After The Notebook, the Kansas native appeared in a number of short films and had a recurring role on Bosch in 2019. She shares twin sons and a daughter with husband Marshall Allman.
Sam Shepard (Frank)
Along with acting, the Pulitzer prize winner was a successful screenwriter, author and director. He was nominated for best supporting actor at the 1983 Oscars for his performance as Chuck Yeager in The Right Stuff. He later earned nods at the Emmys and Golden Globes for his work in the 1999 TV movie Dash and Lilly. Shepard died at age 73 in July 2017 due to complications with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
David Thornton (John)
The Yale Drama School alum has appeared in Search and Destroy, Home Alone 3 and My Sister's Keeper, along with nabbing small roles in several popular TV shows. In 2013, he appeared beside wife Cyndi Lauper in the WE tv reality show Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual. The couple met while filming 1991's Off and Running and tied the knot that November. They share a son, Declyn.
Kevin Connolly (Fin)
Best known for playing Eric Murphy on Entourage, the New York native has also starred in The Beverly Hillbillies, He's Just Not That Into You and Secretariat. The Golden Globe nominee has also worked behind the scenes, directing a handful of Entourage episodes and other projects. In July 2020, Connolly was accused of sexually assaulting costume designer Gracie Cox at a 2005 wrap party. He denied the allegations, claiming the encounter was consensual. The Gardener of Eden star welcomed his first child, daughter Kennedy, with Zulay Henao in June 2021.
Heather Wahlquist (Sara)
Along with The Notebook, Cassavetes' ex-wife has appeared in Lonely Street, My Sister's Keeper and Yellow, which she cowrote with her former spouse. The pair split in 2017 and share a daughter.