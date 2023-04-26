And just like that, the season 2 trailer for HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival is here — and it features both familiar and new faces.

Sarah Jessica Parker is back as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw, alongside best friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) in the new teaser, released on Wednesday, April 26. Following the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Carrie continues her journey for new love in season 2.

“I’ve been having exit out of grief sex,” she states in the trailer, followed by intimate shots of her and Ivan Hernandez’s Franklyn. She goes on to tell Charlotte, “Life’s too short to not try something new.”

Although the columnist notes in a voiceover that “some things are better left in the past,” her romantic past comes back to greet her as John Corbett’s Aidan Shaw makes his triumphant return on the steps of Carrie’s townhouse at the end of the trailer.

Deadline reported in August 2022 that the actor — who starred as Carrie’s love interest in seasons 3, 4 and 6 of SATC, as well as the 2010 film Sex and the City 2 — would be reprising his role for And Just Like That‘s second season. It appears Aidan will be just the romance Carrie is looking for as Parker, 58, and Corbett, 61, were spotted kissing on set while filming a scene in February.

Meanwhile, Miranda is going through a relationship journey of her own following her split from her ex-husband, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). In the trailer, the lawyer states that she and her new partner, Che (Sara Ramirez), plan on taking a “big step” in the relationship.

While Charlotte’s marriage with her husband, Harry (Evan Handler), seems as strong as ever, the couple are dealing with parenting struggles at home. “I’m ready to lose my virginity,” the pair’s daughter Lily (Cathy Ang) says, to which Charlotte responds, “Excuse me?”

Plenty of romance is also in store for returning season 1 cast members Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman — both are shown getting intimate with their love interests, played by Christopher Jackson and new addition Gary Dourdan, respectively.

Not to mention, Oliver Hudson and Victor Garber make an appearance in the season 2 first look, though their roles are currently unknown.

From Halloween parties to a “MILF list” going around the women’s kids’ school to top-notch fashion and more, it looks like there are plenty of good times in store for Carrie and her friends. “If you’re lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there,” she states in the trailer.

Though absent from the video, Tony Danza and Sam Smith are set to appear in season 2. The Who’s the Boss alum will portray Che’s TV father, while the “Unholy” singer will appear in a mysterious guest role.

The new season comes less than two years since the death of original SATC star Willie Garson in September 2021. He returned as Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch on AJLT season 1, which premiered three months after he died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

And Just Like That season 2 premieres on HBO Max in June.