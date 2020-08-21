‘Sex and the City’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Grab a cosmopolitan and get ready, because it’s time to relive the glory days of Sex and the City!

The landmark HBO series introduced the world to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) back in 1998. Sex and the City completed its six-season run in 2004, during which the close-knit bunch bonded over their ups and downs with the Manhattan dating scene.

Chris Noth (John James “Mr. Big” Preston), John Corbett (Aidan Shaw), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Jason Lewis (Jerry “Smith” Jerrod), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Mario Cantone (Anthony Marantino) also starred.

The sitcom’s success led to the release of two major motion pictures: Sex and the City in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010. While a third film was once a possibility, the project was ultimately scrapped.

Cattrall, for one, told the Daily Mail in July 2019 that she would “never” agree to do a third film and seemingly implied that her feud with Parker was part of that decision. Just before that comment surfaced, it was revealed on James Andrew Miller’s “Origins” podcast that Cattrall was also not happy with the script.

“People close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha,” Miller explained in November 2018. “They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

Though a third film is very unlikely, Parker said she still wouldn’t be opposed to reprising her iconic character. The Hocus Pocus star, however, would refer to it as a “revisit” and not a “reboot” and is also curious to know where the four leading ladies ended up.

“I mean, the world has changed so much, technology and social media,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “Those characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting and just also sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up has really steered conversations about sexual politics.”

Scroll down to see what the cast has been up to in the years since the series ended.