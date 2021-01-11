It’s happening! Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Sunday, January 10, that she is returning to TV as Carrie Bradshaw in a Sex and the City revival for HBO Max.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now? X, SJ,” she wrote on Instagram along with the hashtags #AndJustLikeThat and #SATCNextChapter.

The post featured a teaser with scenes of NYC along with someone typing, “And just like that …” and “The story continues …”

Parker’s former costar Cynthia Nixon also shared the teaser on Instagram, captioning it, “You, me, New York…anything is possible.”

Kristin Davis wrote on her post, “Anything is possible…. Meet you there!”

HBO Max confirmed on Sunday that Nixon, 54, who played Miranda Hobbs, and Davis, 55, who portrayed Charlotte York, will be joining Parker, 55, for the new SATC series, titled And Just Like That… The trio will be executive producing the show alongside the franchise’s original executive producer Michael Patrick King.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones and has been vocal about her decision to not return to the show, did not share the trailer online.

The revival will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate their lives from their friendship in their 30s to their even more complicated lives in their 50s. It is set to begin production in NYC in late spring.

The original half-hour series created by Darren Star ran for six seasons and 94 episodes on HBO from 1998 to 2004.

The show also spun off a prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, starring AnnaSophia Robb as young Carrie, which ran on The CW for two seasons from 2013 to 2014.

Sex and the City also spawned two movies in 2008 and 2010. A talked-about third movie never eventuated, in part due to Cattrall’s reluctance to reprise her role as Samantha. Cattrall, 64, told the Daily Mail in July 2019 that she would “never” return to the franchise, adding, “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

She previously shaded Parker two years earlier, saying that the star “could have been nicer,” and later criticized her after the Emmy winner shared her condolences for Cattrall’s late brother.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” the Divorce actress wrote on Instagram. “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Parker teased a reboot in September 2019, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious, the world has changed, even since the movie. I mean, the world has changed so much [with] technology and social media.”