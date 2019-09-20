



Another day, another reboot? Sarah Jessica Parker shared her thoughts on the possibility of Sex and the City being revisited 15 years after the show ended in 2004.

“I’d like to see where all of them are,” Parker, 54, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, September 20. “I’m curious, the world has changed, even since the [first] movie [debuted in 2008]. I mean, the world has changed so much [with] technology and social media.”

Parker continued by detailing how the SATC world would look in today’s digital age, noting how the show’s “characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting.” The Divorce star then brought up how “the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up has really steered conversations about sexual politics,” adding that she believes her former character “Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

Parker — who is set to appear on Broadway with her husband, Matthew Broderick next year — starred on the popular series with Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York). The show ran on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004.

After SATC concluded, the cast returned for 2008’s Sex and the City movie, which grossed $415.2 million globally. Two years later, the successful flick was followed by a sequel, titled Sex and the City 2.

Though a third installment was announced in 2016, it was later canceled the following year. There were rumors that suggested Cattrall and her “demands” were at fault for the movie’s cancelation, but she swiftly denied such speculation.

“The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016,” Cattrall, 63, tweeted in September 2017.

The following year, journalist James Andrew Miller revealed on his “Origins” podcast that people close to Cattrall “believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha” because it “calls for Mr. Big [Chris Noth] to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film.” This would have made “the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women,” Miller added.

Parker, who was a guest on the podcast, said she contacted Cattrall’s reps “many, many, many, many” times and wrote her costar a letter in hopes that she will “see the beauty, the joy, the heartbreak” in the script.

“I can’t force her to see it,” Parker said at the time. “We did negotiate through the process and ultimately the studio said, ‘We can’t meet those asks of hers. We’re not able to do it. The economics don’t make sense for us.’ So then it’s over. But that’s not a character assassination. That’s just the way business works.”

