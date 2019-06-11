The ultimate girl talk! The women of Sex and the City asked the important questions, gave the best advice and entertained several generations.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs), Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) starred on the HBO series for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The women subsequently reunited for two feature films — Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Reports surfaced in 2017 that plans to make a third film stalled when Cattrall wasn’t interested. The Mannequin star later admitted that her heart “isn’t in it anymore.”

“I have learned so much from Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years,” Cattrall wrote on Instagram at the time. “I want a less hectic life. My decision reflects where I am in my life & I can’t change that without being unhappy. I hope you’ll understand.”

While the third movie seems to be out of the question, the popular series celebrated its 21st anniversary in June 2019. Davis commemorated the occasion via Twitter.

“Um … wow . How can this be true ?” the actress tweeted alongside a photo of Charlotte’s wedding to Trey MacDougal (played by Kyle MacLachlan.) “Thank you for all of the love for SO many years everyone 💗💗💗💗💗💗.”

Scroll through to revisit the best quotes from the SATC ladies: