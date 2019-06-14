You never looked at Post-its the same. Twenty-one years ago, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) walked into the world in stilettos and changed everything.

During Sex and the City‘s run from 1998 to 2004, there were too many epic moments to count. From breakups to makeups (and makeup sex) to — above all else — important friendship bonding moments, the six seasons had many ups and downs. However, it didn’t come without its controversies. The ending, which is detailed below, didn’t make everyone happy.

“I think the show ultimately betrayed what it was about, which was that women don’t ultimately find happiness from marriage. Not that they can’t, but the show initially was going off script from the romantic comedies that had come before it. That’s what had made women so attached,” creator Darren Star revealed in a 2016 interview, referencing Big (Chris Noth) arriving in Paris and he and Carrie living happily ever after.

“At the end, it became a conventional romantic comedy. But unless you’re there to write every episode, you’re not going to get the ending you want,” he continued.

