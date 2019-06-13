Steps in the City! 10 Places ‘Sex and the City’ Filmed in NYC

During Sex and the City’s six-season run, the ladies traveled all over New York City, stopping by some of the Big Apple’s most iconic hotels, restaurants and nightclubs.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) rocked their stilettos at countless NYC haunts between 1998 to 2004 — and again in 2008 and 2010 for the two movies spawned by the hit HBO series!

Some of the famous locales that took center stage on Sex and the City included the Plaza Hotel in Midtown Manhattan (which was also featured in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Eloise, among other big and small screen favorites) and The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park. Of course, there were also the eateries and bars that the cast visited, including Magnolia Bakery and Rose Bar in the Gramercy Park Hotel.

Due to the show’s popularity, On Location Tours offers a three-and-a-half hour guided bus tour to see more than 40 NYC locations that were used as backdrops on TV. (Cupcakes and shopping break included!)

Scroll down to see 10 of Sex and the City’s most beloved NYC stops, hand-picked by Us Weekly!