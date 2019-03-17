A new story line? Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell briefly spoke to Us Weekly about the ongoing gossip that Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall don’t get along.

“Oh, there’s no feud,” Bushnell, 60, told Us at the Barbie 60th Anniversary event in New York City earlier this month, before she added a second time, “There’s no feud.”

Speculation of a rift was heightened in October 2017 when Cattrall, 62, made headlines after she slammed Parker, 53, during an interview with Piers Morgan, stating the Hocus Pocus star “could have been nicer.”

Her comments came on the heels of news that there would be no Sex and the City 3 film based off the hit romantic comedy show. Cattrall added at the time, “I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

Cattrall (Samantha Jones) and Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) starred alongside each other for six seasons of the hit HBO show from 1998 to 2004. They then reprised their roles for the 2008 film based off the show, and made a sequel released in 2010.

Parker later supported Cattrall in a social media post in February 2018 after Cattrall’s brother died. However, a source told Us Weekly at the time that her well wishes weren’t welcome.

“There’s no love lost. When you haven’t talked to someone in eight years, a public comment on Instagram isn’t the most personal,” the insider said. “SJP could have reached out via personal channels. It could have been genuine but it didn’t need to be a spectacle. Doing it on social media struck a nerve with Kim because SJP knows how to reach her privately.”

More recently, Parker shared her side of the story. “If one more person calls this a catfight … I’m not in a fight,” the Divorce actress explained in an October 2018 interview with Extra. “I never fought with Kim. I don’t have to send any gifts to Kim, because I’ve never done anything.”

Parker added: “She has felt perfectly comfortable to say lots of things. That’s the beauty of living in a democracy, but I have no apologies, meaning, this isn’t a catfight. This is someone who chose to talk about something, and myself, I remain grateful for her work and the role she played on and off-camera for all the years we spent together.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

