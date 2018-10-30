Sarah Jessica Parker is sick of the pesky rumors. The Sex and the City alum opened up about the so-called feud between her and former costar Kim Cattrall during an interview on Tuesday, October 30.

“If one more person calls this a catfight … I’m not in a fight,” the 53-year-old Hocus Pocus star told Extra. “I never fought with Kim. I don’t have to send any gifts to Kim, because I’ve never done anything.”

Parker continued: “She has felt perfectly comfortable to say lots of things. That’s the beauty of living in a democracy, but I have no apologies, meaning, this isn’t a catfight. This is someone who chose to talk about something, and myself, I remain grateful for her work and the role she played on and off camera for all the years we spent together.”

As for whether or not fans will be seeing a third Sex and the City film, the Divorce actress told the outlet that there hasn’t been talk of them moving forward without Cattrall, 62.

The Ohio native dished: “We went as far as we could last time and the studio said, ‘No, we can’t meet those demands,’ we were all signed up except for her. What are you going to do, right?”

Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) and Cattrall (Samantha Jones) starred alongside each other in the hit HBO series for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. They went on to film two movies based on the show, one in 2008 and a sequel in 2010.

Cattrall made headlines in October 2017 when she slammed her SATC costar, claiming she thought Parker “could have been nicer” during their time on the show.

“I don’t know what her issue is,” Cattrall added. “I never have.”

Earlier this year, Parker offered support to Cattrall in a social media post following the death of her brother. A source told Us Weekly at the time that her actions weren’t welcome.

“There’s no love lost. When you haven’t talked to someone in eight years, a public comment on Instagram isn’t the most personal,” the source told Us at the time. “SJP could have reached out via personal channels. It could have been genuine but it didn’t need to be a spectacle. Doing it on social media struck a nerve with Kim because SJP knows how to reach her privately.”

