If a Sex and the City reboot were ever greenlit, Bo Derek revealed her boyfriend, John Corbett, would be game to reprise his former role as Aiden.

Derek, 62, exclusively told Us Weekly that she approves of SATC making a comeback. While she admitted that she “didn’t know” how they would incorporate Corbett’s return, she stated that the 58-year-old is interested in the opportunity.

“They had a little thing last time [in Sex and the City 2], but he’s always ready,” she explained at the Los Angeles premiere of David Crosby: Remember My Name on Thursday, July 18. “He loves, he adores [star Sarah Jessica Parker]. All the girls.”

The 10 actress, who claims to be a “big fan” of the beloved series, noted to Us that she “loved” Corbett’s character even “before I met him.” She also revealed that her beau shares “some” similarities with Aiden. However, Derek considers Corbett to be very different from his SATC counterpart. “I mean, he is really dear and sweet, but he’s also a wild man. That part isn’t in the show,” she added.

Parker, 54, starred on the popular series with Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. It ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 on HBO, before the show’s universe was revisited in two theatrical releases in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Corbett’s Aiden last appeared in the SATC franchise when Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, crossed paths with her former flame while on a girl’s trip to Abu Dhabi in 2010’s Sex and the City 2 movie. After Aiden and Carrie reminisced over dinner, the pair shared a kiss. (Keep in mind: Carrie was married to Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, during this exchange).

While the Divorce actress last portrayed her SATC character in a Stella Artois ad for the 2019 Super Bowl, the third film installment never materialized. Reports in 2017 asserted that Cattrall, who played Samantha, had no interest in returning, which delayed the production.

In November 2018, SATC writer Michael Patrick King revealed on his “Origins” podcast that the threequel’s script would have had Mr. Big “die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film.” He noted that “people close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha” because of the planned death, which would have made “the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

Cattrall told DailyMail in June that she would “never” reprise Samantha again because “you learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

