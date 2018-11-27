The plot thickens. A new report about the Sex and the City 3 may explain Kim Cattrall’s decision not to participate in the now-canceled threequel.

The 62-year-old turned down the chance to reprise her role as Samantha Jones because of both salary and story line concerns, according to E! News. Specifically, the third movie would have had Miranda’s 14-year-old son, Brady, sending pictures of his penis to Samantha, the report claims.

Cattrall’s former costar Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO comedy and its cinematic follow-ups, announced in September 2017 that the third movie would not be happening. “I’m disappointed,” she said at the time. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Around the same time, Willie Garson, the actor behind Stanford Blatch, said that reports about Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” were true.

After years of both actresses denying any bad blood in the Sex and the City cast, Cattrall sent Parker, 53, a sharp rebuke on Twitter in January of this year, after the shoe designer sent Cattrall condolences about the death of Cattrall’s brother. “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” the Golden Globe winner wrote. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

The sordid tale of the third SATC movie took another twist earlier this month when journalist James Andrew Miller revealed on his podcast, “Origins,” that he had seen an early draft of the script that included the death of Chris Noth’s Mr. Big, Carrie’s husband. Miller claimed that Cattrall was frustrated that the movie was “more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

During her interview on the podcast, Parker said she’s not in a catfight with anyone. “I’ve never publicly ever said anything unfriendly, unappreciative about Kim because that’s not how I feel about her,” the Divorce star told Miller.

Cattrall didn’t participate in the “Origins” oral history, with her rep saying the Tell Me a Story actress “has already said everything she wants to say about Sex and the City.”

