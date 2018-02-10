Kim Cattrall is not welcoming the messages of support from her Sex and the City costar Sarah Jessica Parker after the unexpected death of her brother, Christopher.

Cattrall took to Instagram on Saturday, February 10, with a message for her former friend saying her condolences aren’t needed. The image Cattrall shared read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

The actress, 61, captioned the photo, writing: “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend,” Cattrall continued. “So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

She also included a link to a story by the New York Post in the caption about the “mean-girls culture” the paper claims “destroyed” the HBO series.

Parker, 52, attempted to show support on Cattrall’s Instagram post announcing Christopher’s death on Sunday, February 4. “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” she wrote in the comments section. The two-time Emmy winner, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO series, also publicly reacted to the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 8.

“If somebody in your life, whether you’re in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it’s involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you’re thinking about them,” the Divorce actress said.

Speaking with Extra, Parker added, “I can’t begin to know how her family is managing such a loss. We all send her our love and condolences and grant her the privacy that she’s asked for.”

Parker and Cattrall’s former SATC costar Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, also responded to the Instagram post, writing: “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.” Cattrall returned to social media on Tuesday, February 6, to thank fans and her former colleagues from the show for the “outpouring of support” during the tragic time.

#SexandtheCity A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on Feb 6, 2018 at 12:39pm PST

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the show, announced the news that her brother was found dead after he had been missing for several days, writing: “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.”

She added: “At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Local police confirmed to CNN that Christopher’s body was discovered on his rural property in Blackfalds, Alberta, Canada. A cause of death was not provided, but authorities said it was not considered suspicious. He was 55.

There has been some drama with the Sex and the City cast recently over Cattrall’s decision to not return for a third movie based on the HBO show, which aired from 1998 to 2004.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!